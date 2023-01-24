N-able (NYSE:NABL) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NABL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on N-able from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

N-able stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.36 and a beta of 0.52. N-able has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $12.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.78 million. N-able had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, analysts predict that N-able will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of N-able by 8,707.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 894,929 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in N-able by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,701,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after buying an additional 865,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in N-able by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after buying an additional 749,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in N-able by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 393,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in N-able by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after buying an additional 375,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

