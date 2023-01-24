Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) versus GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Financial Analysis

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) and GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nano-X Imaging and GE HealthCare Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano-X Imaging $1.30 million 354.54 -$61.80 million ($1.60) -5.53 GE HealthCare Technologies $17.59 billion 1.81 $2.25 billion N/A N/A

GE HealthCare Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nano-X Imaging.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano-X Imaging 0 0 1 0 3.00 GE HealthCare Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nano-X Imaging and GE HealthCare Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nano-X Imaging currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 137.29%. Given Nano-X Imaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nano-X Imaging is more favorable than GE HealthCare Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of Nano-X Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nano-X Imaging and GE HealthCare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano-X Imaging -1,063.76% -30.56% -24.72% GE HealthCare Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GE HealthCare Technologies beats Nano-X Imaging on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode. The company develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that would allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service. It also offers Nanox.MARKETPLACE, which connects imaging facilities with radiologists and enables radiologists to provide, as well as customers to obtain remote interpretations of imaging data; artificial intelligence (AI)-based software imaging solutions to hospitals, health maintenance organizations, integrated delivery networks, pharmaceutical companies, and insurers that are designed to identify or predict undiagnosed or underdiagnosed medical conditions through the mining of data included in images of existing computed tomography scans for osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease; Teleradiology Services, which provide imaging interpretation services for radiology practices, hospitals, medical clinics, diagnostic imaging centers, urgent care facilities; and multi-specialty physician groups, contracts, and radiology readings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Neve Ilan, Israel.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

