National Bankshares Lowers Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$147.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$158.00 to C$147.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$272.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cormark dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$187.00.

Shares of TSE CJT traded up C$1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$120.45. 54,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$124.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$130.64. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$109.69 and a twelve month high of C$194.19.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$253.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 7.7600006 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

