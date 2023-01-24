Navcoin (NAV) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,505.90

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0547 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $7,505.90 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00218790 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00102767 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00057184 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00040179 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,356,437 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

