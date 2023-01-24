Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 10.7% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and $1,310.98 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00229605 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00104726 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00057490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00039747 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000399 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,351,666 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.