Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAVI. Barclays upped their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.06.

Navient stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.32. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Navient by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

