NEAR Protocol Market Cap Achieves $2.12 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00010918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $175.55 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00078760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00056989 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00025218 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 849,540,081 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 849,540,081 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.58205331 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $249,307,984.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

