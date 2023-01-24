Netcall (LON:NET) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s current price.

Netcall Stock Up 1.9 %

NET traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 108 ($1.34). 6,829,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £170.64 million and a PE ratio of 5,400.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.94. Netcall has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.36).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Ormondroyd sold 487,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.06), for a total value of £418,934.38 ($518,675.72). In related news, insider James Ormondroyd sold 487,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.06), for a total value of £418,934.38 ($518,675.72). Also, insider Michael Jackson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.30), for a total transaction of £315,000 ($389,996.29).

About Netcall

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

