Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $400.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.89 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $342.36.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $357.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $458.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.