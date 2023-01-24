Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $440.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $342.36.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $357.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.40. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $458.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

