Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) SVP William Andrew Macan Sells 16,046 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) SVP William Andrew Macan sold 16,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $95,634.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

Neuronetics stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. 67,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,517. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Neuronetics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 11.4% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 44.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

