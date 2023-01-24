Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 127,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 746,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 34,604 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 32.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 724,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,496,124. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.01.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NEM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

