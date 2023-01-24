Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price objective (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.99.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

