Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMIA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 359.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.62. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

