Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.53.

BA stock opened at $207.99 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $223.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.88 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

