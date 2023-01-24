Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Takes $589,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,966 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.52.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $190.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $256.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

