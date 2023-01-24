Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Trading Down 1.2%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. 218,163 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 57,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Nighthawk Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$51.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.36.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nighthawk Gold

About Nighthawk Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Michael George Leskovec acquired 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$49,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,874. In other Nighthawk Gold news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,234,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,859,778.28. Also, Senior Officer Michael George Leskovec bought 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$49,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,874. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 634,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,325.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

