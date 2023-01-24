Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Trading Down 1.2%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. 218,163 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 57,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
Nighthawk Gold Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a market cap of C$51.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.36.
Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nighthawk Gold
About Nighthawk Gold
Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.
