NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.8% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.05% of NIKE worth $69,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 15.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,646,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $149.68. The stock has a market cap of $198.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.