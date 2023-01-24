Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading Up 3.5%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.24. Approximately 12,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 73,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Noah Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noah

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $96.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Noah by 75.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Noah by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Noah by 391.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Noah by 317.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Noah during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

