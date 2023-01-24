Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $13.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nordstrom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Nordstrom Stock Up 7.2 %

Nordstrom stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.17.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Nordstrom by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading

