Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) PT Raised to 94.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 80.00 to 94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Up 1.7 %

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

