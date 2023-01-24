Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) PT Raised to 94.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 80.00 to 94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.80.
Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Up 1.7 %
Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
