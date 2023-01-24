Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.68.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $94.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $127.89.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

