Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. Northwest Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 69.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $139.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 24.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $424,910.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $61,946.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,249.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $424,910.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $869,836. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 38.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,686 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

