NOVADAQ Technologies (TSE:NDQ) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of NOVADAQ Technologies Inc. (TSE:NDQ – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVDQ) shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.36 and last traded at C$14.36. 2,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 9,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.26.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.36.
NOVADAQ Technologies Inc is a medical device company. The Company primarily develops, manufactures and markets real-time fluorescence imaging products that are designed for use by surgeons in the operating room and other clinical settings where open and minimally invasive surgery or interventional procedures are performed.
