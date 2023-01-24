Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Up to $141.08

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.08, but opened at $157.87. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $139.55, with a volume of 115,932 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

