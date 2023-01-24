Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 16% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $319.68 million and $40.69 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05414589 USD and is up 4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $77,248,088.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

