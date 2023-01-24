ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ObsEva

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 155,366 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

