ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
ObsEva Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.14.
ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ObsEva
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
Featured Articles
