OKB (OKB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.87 Million

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One OKB token can currently be purchased for about $35.30 or 0.00154383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $8.71 billion and approximately $32.87 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OKB has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00392308 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,309.48 or 0.27537118 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00592991 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000181 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

