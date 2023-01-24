Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Shares Gap Up to $28.70

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.70, but opened at $32.90. Omega Healthcare Investors shares last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 138,250 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
Read More
