Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Shares Gap Up to $28.70

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.70, but opened at $32.90. Omega Healthcare Investors shares last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 138,250 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

