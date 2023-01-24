onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stake Lessened by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,129 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.05% of onsemi worth $14,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in onsemi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in onsemi by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after buying an additional 2,752,815 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in onsemi by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,637,000 after buying an additional 861,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in onsemi by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its position in onsemi by 116.4% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,537,000 after buying an additional 1,588,255 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair lowered shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

ON stock opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $77.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

