Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,303,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after acquiring an additional 523,900 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,887,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,052,000 after purchasing an additional 449,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,802,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,646,000 after purchasing an additional 440,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $95.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average of $84.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $121.70.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.15). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 108.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.29.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

