Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.67. 190,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 468,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Outset Medical Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 145.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.75%. On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,538.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,538.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 15,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,251. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

