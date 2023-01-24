Oxen (OXEN) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.56 million and approximately $220,307.91 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,993.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00387659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.29 or 0.00758001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00097017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00574827 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00190114 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,638,453 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

