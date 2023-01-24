Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 3048013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,502. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,610,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 329.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41,188 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,985,000 after acquiring an additional 801,826 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 211,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $755,000. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

