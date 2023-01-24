Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 10 Per Share

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNSGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Panther Securities’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Panther Securities stock opened at GBX 349 ($4.32) on Tuesday. Panther Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 240 ($2.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 349 ($4.32). The stock has a market cap of £60.98 million and a P/E ratio of 403.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 296.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 292.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.07.

Panther Securities PLC is a property investment company that is AIM quoted. The company prior to December 2013 was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. We own and manage over 950 individual property units within approximately 135 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom.

