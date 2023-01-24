Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Down 5%

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $128.50 and last traded at $128.50. 13,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 58,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.21.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.56). Park National had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $137.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.
Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.
