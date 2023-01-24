Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Down 5%

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $128.50 and last traded at $128.50. 13,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 58,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.21.

Park National Trading Down 7.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Park National last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.56). Park National had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $137.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Park National

Park National Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Park National by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Park National by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

