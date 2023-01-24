PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.07 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $20.51 million and $1.07 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00398765 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,399.95 or 0.27990354 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.93 or 0.00594493 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.