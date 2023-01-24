Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$21.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Pason Systems

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total transaction of C$74,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$676,200. In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean acquired 22,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,404.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,097. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total transaction of C$74,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$676,200.

Pason Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE:PSI opened at C$15.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.74. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$10.98 and a 12 month high of C$17.12.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.87 million. Analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.