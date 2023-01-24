PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 4.5% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $170,453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after buying an additional 1,561,015 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.31.

PYPL traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,288,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,881,666. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.84. The firm has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $176.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

