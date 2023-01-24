PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CBRE Group reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.59.
PENN Entertainment Stock Up 3.3 %
PENN stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30.
Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment
In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
