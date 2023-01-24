PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CBRE Group reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.59.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 3.3 %

PENN stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

