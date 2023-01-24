Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

NYSE:PAG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.73. 242,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,707. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.58 and a twelve month high of $131.55.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,279,000 after buying an additional 61,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 454,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 352,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,683,000 after purchasing an additional 147,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

