Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,429,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,041 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,979,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.57. 2,575,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,284,936. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

