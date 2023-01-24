Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Boosted by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.50. 8,886,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,705,648. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.