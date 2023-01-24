Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.17.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.20. The company has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $199.72 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

