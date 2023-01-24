Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 376,068 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,687 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $81,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.17.

NYSE:PXD traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.83. 75,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,308. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $199.72 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

