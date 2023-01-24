Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,593 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after buying an additional 621,807 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,117,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $71,987,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $241.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $194.54 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.73 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

