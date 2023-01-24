PLATINCOIN (PLC) Market Cap Hits $467,281.01

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $467,281.01 and approximately $14,972.12 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.00410758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,610.00 or 0.28829172 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.82 or 0.00592372 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 727,082,852 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 727,073,443.60137 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.09347599 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $16,249.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

