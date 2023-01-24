PlatinX Price Tops $0.0095 on Major Exchanges (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. PlatinX has a market capitalization of $188.35 million and $112,286.88 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlatinX has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatinX token can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlatinX’s genesis date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

