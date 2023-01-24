Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 35,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 58,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.05 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Playfair Mining

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, molybdenum, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

