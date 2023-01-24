Plexus (PLXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. Plexus has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $1.40-$1.58 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.50. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts expect Plexus to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLXS stock opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.40. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Plexus news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 400 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $41,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,167.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $41,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,167.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 36.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Plexus by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its position in Plexus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 191.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLXS. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Plexus to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

